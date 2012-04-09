SOFIA, April 9 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

TRUD - The parliament is expected to vote a long-delayed bill authorising confiscation of illegally obtained assets in the week, starting on April 23.

- The 87-year man, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being mauled by a pack of stray dogs in the Sofia district of Malinova dolina some 10 days ago, died (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, Monitor).

- Some 110,000 foreign tourists are expected to visit Bulgaria during the Easter holidays, the Institute for Analysis and Assessment in Tourism said (Capital daily, Trud).

ECONOMY

- Experts forecast a GDP growth of no more than 1 percent at a forum on the country's macroeconomic indicators and their impact, organized by the Open Society Institute (Klasa, Presa).