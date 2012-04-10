SOFIA, April 10 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov was quoted as saying the Balkan country has significant reserves of natural gas without revealing locations (Klasa, Trud, Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa).

- Deputy Sofia mayor Maria Boyadzhieva resigned over escalating problem with stray dogs, the Sofia municipality said (Trud, Standart, Monitor, 24 Chasa).

- A 53-year-old man, who was dealing with car insurances, was shot dead in front of his home in Sofia, police said (Klasa, Trud, Standart, Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa).

- A three-year-old girl escaped unhurt after falling down from the eighth floor of an appartment block in the southern town of Pazardzhik (Trud, Monitor).

- Bulgaria will spend 20.5 million levs ($13.7 million) more from the EU-backed programme Regional Development to advertise its resorts with the total sum reaching 64 million levs, the economy ministry said (Capital daily, Presa).

PRESA - Some 5.5 percent of Bulgarians, who have the right to vote - some 340,000, are members of the leading political parties with 150,000 of them members of the Socialist Party (BSP), the biggest opposition party in the Balkan country.

ECONOMY

- Exports fell 1.8 percent on an annual basis - the second consecutive drop, data from the statistics office showed. Analysts say it's too early to talk about negative trend (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud, Standart, Sega, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Duma).

CAPITAL DAILY - Several companies, including Exxon Mobile, OMV, Total and Repsol, have shown interest in gas exploration on the Black Sea coast, Economy Minister Delyan Dobrev said.

CAPITAL DAILY - Real estate prices in the capital city of Sofia remain unchanged since September.

- The Bulgarian arm of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International posted a profit of 50.8 million levs ($33.9 million) in 2011, an increase of 15.6 percent on an annual basis (Standart, Presa).

($1 = 1.496 levs)