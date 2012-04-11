SOFIA, April 11 These are some of the main
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Workers from OTZK Kardzhali, Bulgaria's second-largest
zinc and lead smelter, will stage a protest in the capital city
of Sofia on Wednesday over unpaid wages (Presa, Standart, Duma).
PRESA - The government is expected to give a green light to
built a new nuclear reactor at its operational Kozloduy nuclear
plant but it's not expected to start working before 2020.
- Parliament's Chairwoman Tsetska Tsacheva invited Japanese
corporation Toshiba to take part in the development of a
project, which would be an alternative to the Belene nuclear
power plant. Last month, Bulgaria abandoned plans to build the
Belene plant (Standart, Monitor).
- Bulgarian customs officials seized 32 reptiles in the
backpack of a 20-year-old Bulgarian, travelling from the Czech
Republic. The reptiles were most probably destined for sale on
Bulgarian territory (Presa, 24 Chasa).
- A 69-year-old woman was hit by two cars in two separate
traffic accidents at a same place in the northern town of Shumen
within three and a half hours. She escaped unhurt (Trud,
Standart, 24 Chasa).
ECONOMY
- Heating prices are expected to reduce between five and
seven percent and as of July 1 following the agreement between
Bulgaria and Gazprom for gas supply price discount, Angel
Semerdzhiev, head of the state energy regulator, said (Capital
daily, Presa, Standart, Monitor, Duma).
CAPITAL DAILY - Italian company Moncada Energy Group has
announced its plans to construct a 16MW photovoltaic (PV) plant
in Bulgaria, worth 28.8 million euros ($37.7 million). It's
expected to start working in June.