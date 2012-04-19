SOFIA, April 19 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Finance Minister Simeon Djankov has sent a letter to European Central Bank's President Mario Draghi to defend his proposal the Silver Fund to invest up to 30 percent of its money in local state treasuries and bonds in 2012 (Capital daily, Klasa, Trud, 24 Chasa, Presa, Monitor, Duma, Sega).

- Bulgaria's government dropped plan to build a 181-km fence along border with Turkey - a step that it was to take against the spread of foot-and-mouth disease - due to lack of money needed to complete the project (Capital daily, Presa, Duma).

- Bulgaria plan to raise retirement pensions by 2.1 percent in 2013, 2.4 percent in 2014 and 2.5 percent in 2015 while the minimal monthly wage will probably reach 350 levs ($233.5) in 2015, finance ministry said (Trud, Monitor).

- Bulgaria will receive 17.3 billion levs ($11.5 billion) under EU-backed programmes between 2014 and 2020, EU Funds Minister Tomislav Donchev said (24 Chasa, Presa).

- Bulgaria's anti-trust body said it fined four local cash register makers a total of 999,564 levs ($666,906) over cartel agreement (Klasa, Monitor, Sega).

PRESA - Bulgaria was ranked bottom in the Gallup's 2011 global ranking of thriving and suffering with 45 percent of Bulgarians - the highest percentage among 146 countries surveyed, saying they are suffering.

- Bulgarian actor Naum Shopov, known for his roles in numerous popular movies, has died at age of 81 (Trud, 24 Chasa, Duma, Standart, Presa, Monitor).