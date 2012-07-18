SOFIA, July 18 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov said combating organised crime is a long process and no government can do it in three years of their term in office, adding the Balkan country managed to fulfill 100 percent of the EC recommendations. The EC will release on Wednesday its annual report on Bulgaria's progress in fighting organised crime and corruption with heavy criticism expected (Trud, Standart, Presa, Sega, Monitor, Duma).

- Customs officers from the central office in Sofia will stage a protest rally on Thursday, opposing the idea of forceful relocation to the Danube port of Ruse (Capital daily, Standart, Sega, Klasa, Duma).

- The number of Ukrainian tourists in Bulgaria rose by 75 percent on an annual basis at end of June, Deputy Economy Minister Ivo Marinov said (Trud, Klasa).

ECONOMY

STANDART - A Turkish investors are considering to buy the troubled arms producer VMZ Sopot, Emil Karanikolov, head of the state privatisation agency, said.

- Bulgaria's dominant telecoms operator BTC posted a net profit of 27.56 million levs ($17.21 million) for the first half of the year, up 43 percent on an annual basis (Capital daily, Monitor).

PRESA - Bulgaria exported arms production worth almost 231,4 million euros ($2.83 billion) as the largest sales were made to Iraq, India, Algeria, Afghanistan and Egypt, a data showed.

PRESA - Bulgaria could face maize and sunseed shortage because of recent drought, head of the national association of grain producers Angel Vukodinov said.

MONITOR - The sales of new cars rose more than 17 percent on an annual basis in June to reach 2,135 cars, Bulgaria's association of car manufacturers said. ($1 = 1.6015 Bulgarian levs)