GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Bulgarian police officers are searching for a woman who
might have helped the bomber who killed five Israeli tourists,
the bus driver and himself at the Burgas airport, sources close
to the investigation said. (Trud, Standart)
- Police is still struggling to identify the bomber whose
used about three kilos of trotile, made of TNT and a common
material in military bombs, for his attack. (Dnevnik, 24 Chasa)
- Over 20 Bulgarians protested in front of the Bulgarian
embassy in Sweden after over 200 were tricked to go to Sweden
for a summer farm jobs and had no money to go back. (Monitor,
Sega, 24 Chasa, Trud)
- Prosecutors have charged Ognian Donev, executive director
of drugmaker Sopharma for large-scale tax evasion.
Donev denies any wrongdoing. (Trud, Monitor, Sega, Klasa)