SOFIA, July 24 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Israelis will continue to visit Bulgaria after a bus bombing that killed five last week, Israel's Tourism Minister Stas Misezhnikov said (Presa, Klasa, Trud, 24 Chasa).

PRESA - The bomber who killed five Israeli tourists, the bus driver and himself at the Burgas airport, was aged between 25 and 30 and not around 36 as believed so far, an expert in forensic medicine said.

- The diesel fuel price jumped for a fourth time in July, reaching the record 2.73 levs ($1.69) per litre (Trud, Standart, Presa).

- Four members of the crime gang, led by Hristoforos Amanatidis "Taki", wanted by Interpol for organised crime, transnational crime and drug-related crimes, were sentenced to 29 years in prison in total for drug trafficking, the Sofia city court said (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa).

- Corruption and political pressure are the most significant problems of judicial institutions in Bulgaria, a poll by Alpha Research showed (Capital Daily, Trud, 24 Chasa, Duma).

- The real estate prices in Bulgaria have dropped to 885 levs ($550) per square metre in the first half of 2012 from 909 levs ($560) a year earlier, data from the national statistical institute showed (Capital daily, Sega, Monitor, 24 Chasa)

MONITOR - Bulgaria's exports to China jumped 90 percent to reach $210 million in the first three months of 2012, economy ministry said.

- A massive wildfire has erupted close to the Varna Airport, causing a chain crash on the Hemus Highway section close to the Black Sea port and forcing the traffic police to close the lanes in western direction as a result of the large amount of smoke (Standart, Monitor).

- A modern 500-space truck parking lot will be built near the Danube Bridge in place of the old Ruse border crossing point, Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski said (Standart, Presa, Duma). ($1 = 1.6141 Bulgarian levs)