GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Israelis will continue to visit Bulgaria after a bus
bombing that killed five last week, Israel's Tourism Minister
Stas Misezhnikov said (Presa, Klasa, Trud, 24 Chasa).
PRESA - The bomber who killed five Israeli tourists, the bus
driver and himself at the Burgas airport, was aged between 25
and 30 and not around 36 as believed so far, an expert in
forensic medicine said.
- The diesel fuel price jumped for a fourth time in July,
reaching the record 2.73 levs ($1.69) per litre (Trud, Standart,
Presa).
- Four members of the crime gang, led by Hristoforos
Amanatidis "Taki", wanted by Interpol for organised crime,
transnational crime and drug-related crimes, were sentenced to
29 years in prison in total for drug trafficking, the Sofia city
court said (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa).
- Corruption and political pressure are the most significant
problems of judicial institutions in Bulgaria, a poll by Alpha
Research showed (Capital Daily, Trud, 24 Chasa, Duma).
- The real estate prices in Bulgaria have dropped to 885
levs ($550) per square metre in the first half of 2012 from 909
levs ($560) a year earlier, data from the national statistical
institute showed (Capital daily, Sega, Monitor, 24 Chasa)
MONITOR - Bulgaria's exports to China jumped 90 percent to
reach $210 million in the first three months of 2012, economy
ministry said.
- A massive wildfire has erupted close to the Varna Airport,
causing a chain crash on the Hemus Highway section close to the
Black Sea port and forcing the traffic police to close the lanes
in western direction as a result of the large amount of smoke
(Standart, Monitor).
- A modern 500-space truck parking lot will be built near
the Danube Bridge in place of the old Ruse border crossing
point, Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski said (Standart,
Presa, Duma).
($1 = 1.6141 Bulgarian levs)