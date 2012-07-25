SOFIA, July 25 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- U. S. President Barack Obama has condemned the July 18 terrorist attack that killed five Israelis and one Bulgarian at the Burgas airport in a special letter to Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov (Presa, Klasa, Monitor, Duma).

- Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has suggested that the bomber, who killed six people and himself at the Burgas airport on July 18, may have arrived in the country from the Schengen space (Trud, 24 Chasa, Presa, Sega, Standart, Monitor, Duma).

- Bulgaria's ruling centre-right GERB government faces its fourth no confidence vote since it took over in 2009 though it's largely expected to be rejected (Trud, 24 Chasa, Presa, Sega, Standart, Duma).

- The price of bread is expected to jump by eight percent to up to 1.23 levs ($0.76) per kilogram as a result of the increase of wheat prices, Agriculture Minister Miroslav Naidenov said (Presa, 24 Chasa, Sega, Duma).

- The privatisation of heavily indebted state railway BDZ's cargo unit will be wrapped up by the end of 2012, Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski said (Klasa, Standart).

- A new 5-km stretch of Sofia's subway, worth 136 million levs, will be build within 28 months as the construction will start in the early autumn, Metropoliten's chief executive Stoyan Bratoev said (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Presa, Sega, Standart, Monitor).

ECONOMY

- Real estate investment fund ELARG Agricultural Land Opportunity Fund has agreed to sell almost 180,000 acres of land to local Rompharm Company for a total of 89.9 million levs ($55.70 million) in the biggest sale of land in Bulgaria (Capital daily, Presa).

- The bad and restructured loans decreased for the first time in seven months to 9.9 billion levs ($6.12 billion) at the end of June, or 23.65 percent of all credits, central bank data showed (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor).

MONITOR - Bulgarian holding Chimimport has reportedly shown interest in purchasing the Bolshoye Savino Airport in the Russian town of Perm.

- Some 54 percent of the Bulgarian companies fear bankruptcy, a survey showed (Presa, Klasa, Duma). ($1 = 1.6183 Bulgarian levs)