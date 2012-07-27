SOFIA, July 27 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Bulgaria needs a new assessment of terrorist threats, the country's consultative council on national security, which was assembled by President Rosen Plevneliev, said (24 Chasa, Trud, Sega, Duma).

- Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) collected nearly 800,000 signatures for the petition for calling a referendum on the construction of the Belene nuclear power plant. In March, the government abandoned plans for the Belene's construction (Presa, Duma).

TRUD - Bulgaria could hold early elections due to the economic crisis, Bulgaria for Citizens's chairwoman Meglena Kuneva said.

TRUD - Heavily indebted state railway BDZ's cargo unit's, which is expected to be privatised by the end of 2012, accumulated loss of six million levs ($3.77 million) in the first half of the year.

- Foreign direct investment for 2012 is expected to rise between 10 and 15 percent on an annual basis, ), Borislav Stefanov, head of the state investment agency said. The investments stood at 1.34 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in 2011(Capital daily, Klasa, 24 Chasa, Standart).

- Nearly 27 percent of Bulgarian households live below the poverty line, a survey of the biggest trade unions KNSB showed (Sega, Presa, Duma).

KLASA - Bulgaria's unemployment rate in the first three months jumped to 12.9 percent to reach over 420,000, the statistical office data showed.

($1 = 1.5902 Bulgarian levs) ($1 = 0.8130 euros)