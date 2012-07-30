SOFIA, July 30 These are some of the main


GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Some 40,000 Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) gathered on
mount Buzludzha in Stara Planina to mark the 121st anniversary
of the socialist movement in the country (24 Chasa, Standart,
Presa, Duma).
- A bus transporting 45 tourists from Romania caught fire
while moving and fully burned down near the Black Sea town of
Nesebar. No casualties or injuries have been reported (Trud,
Monitor, 24 Chasa).
- Temperature records were registered in several Bulgarian
towns over the weekend, the National Meteorology and Hydrology
Institute said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart).
PRESA - The average bank deposit in Bulgaria was 2,571 levs
($1,600) at the end of June, 2012, data shows (Presa
DUMA - Some 600,000 households in Bulgaria live on the edge
of survival, biggest trade unions KNSB's president Plamen
Dimitrov said.
($1 = 1.5813 Bulgarian levs)