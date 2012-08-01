SOFIA Aug 1 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The government will raise retirement pensions between seven and 10 percent while the minimal monthly wage will jump from 290 levs ($194) to 310 levs ($200) next year, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said (24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Standart, Sega, Monitor, Duma).

- Experts are close to producing a detailed image of the suicide bomber who killed five Israeli tourists and a Bulgarian bus driver on July 18 at the Burgas airport, Economy Minister Delyan Dobrev said after meeting Israeli President Shimon Peres (24 Chasa, Presa).

- A 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook western Bulgaria but caused no casualties or damage. Its epicentre was 27 km west of the capital Sofia, at a depth of 4.6 km (24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Monitor, Duma).

- Bulgaria's unemployment rate rose to 12.4 percent in June, compared to 12.2 percent a month earlier, said EU statistics office Eurostat (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Sega).

- Soccer club Levski Sofia fined players and coaches 50 percent of their monthly wages after the 26-times Bulgarian champions were knocked out in the Europa League's second qualifying round (24 Chasa, Standart, Presa, Meridian Match). ($1 = 1.5883 Bulgarian levs)