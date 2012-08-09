SOFIA Aug 9 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- President Rosen Plevneliev has criticised the cabinet over
recent price freeze of some foods, made by the Bulgarian
producers, saying it is necessary to create a competitive
environment instead (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma, Klasa,
Presa, Sega, Standart).
- British oil major BP will join the EU-sponsored Nabucco
pipeline project only if it is cost-effective, Prime Minister
Boiko Borisov said after meeting British Prime Minister David
Cameron (24 Chasa, Klasa).
- Train tickets will rise by up to 10 percent as of Jan. 1,
2013, Bulgaria's state railways operator BDZ chief executive
Vladimir Vladimirov said (24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Klasa, Sega,
Standart).
- Some 598 Bulgarians had bank deposits of more than 1
million levs ($631,800) each in June 2012, compared to 492
people a year ago, the central bank's data showed (24 Chasa,
Trud, Presa, Standart).
($1 = 1.5829 Bulgarian levs)