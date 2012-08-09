SOFIA Aug 9 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- President Rosen Plevneliev has criticised the cabinet over recent price freeze of some foods, made by the Bulgarian producers, saying it is necessary to create a competitive environment instead (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma, Klasa, Presa, Sega, Standart).

- British oil major BP will join the EU-sponsored Nabucco pipeline project only if it is cost-effective, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said after meeting British Prime Minister David Cameron (24 Chasa, Klasa).

- Train tickets will rise by up to 10 percent as of Jan. 1, 2013, Bulgaria's state railways operator BDZ chief executive Vladimir Vladimirov said (24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Klasa, Sega, Standart).

- Some 598 Bulgarians had bank deposits of more than 1 million levs ($631,800) each in June 2012, compared to 492 people a year ago, the central bank's data showed (24 Chasa, Trud, Presa, Standart).

($1 = 1.5829 Bulgarian levs)