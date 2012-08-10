SOFIA Aug 10 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- The average monthly salary in the second quarter of 2012 stood at 758 levs ($480), compared to 731 levs in the previous quarter, statistics office data showed (Capital daily, Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega, Presa, Klasa, Duma).

TRUD - The Bulgarian government will allocate 1.5 million levs ($944,200) to compensate damages in the capital Sofia, caused by the earthquake in May.

ECONOMY

- Deutsche Telekom could buy Bulgarian mobile operator Globul, which was put up for sale by its owner, Greece's OTE, Deutsche Telekom Chief Financial Officer Timotheus Hoettges was quoted as saying (Capital daily, Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Klasa, Duma).

- Globul posted a profit of 102.5 million euros ($126.17 million) in the second quarter of 2012, up 1.1 percent on an annual basis (Trud, Standart, Sega).

- Exports rose 2.8 percent to 19.4 billion levs ($12.21 billion) on an annual basis in the first half of the year while imports jumped 12.9 percent to 24.5 billion levs ($15.42 billion) in the same period, the statistics office said (Capital daily, Trud, Monitor, Sega, Presa, Klasa, Duma).

- State privatisation agency extended the deadline for buying documentation for participation in the tender for the troubled arms producer VMZ Sopot by 11 working days to Aug. 24, said Emil Karanikolov, head of the agency (Capital daily, Trud, Standart, Sega, Duma).

($1 = 1.5886 Bulgarian levs) ($1 = 0.8124 euros)