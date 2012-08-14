SOFIA Aug 14 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Finance Minister Simeon Djankov forecasts a GDP increase of 1.8 percent in 2013 (Capital daily, Standart, Klasa, 24 Chasa).

- Interior ministry has new details and information about the terrorist attack at the Burgas airport that killed five Israelis and one Bulgarian but can not release them for the public, Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov said (Standart, Sega, Presa, 24 Chasa, Duma).

- Production of renewable electricity in southeastern Bulgaria increased by 37 percent in July, compared to the previous month, power distributor EVN Bulgaria's data showed (Presa, Trud).

- The second line of the Sofia subway will be officially launched on Aug. 31 in the presence of European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Duma).

PRESA - Pork price will jump by 50 percent in the autumn due to increased prices of maize and sunflower, association of pig breeders said

- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov and Sports Minister Svilen Neykov have opposed claims that the performance of the Bulgarian Olympic team at the London Games was failure. Bulgaria failed to win a gold medal for the first time since the 1952 Helsinki Games (24 Chasa, Presa, Sega, Standart, Trud, Duma).