GENERAL AND POLITICS
CAPITAL DAILY - Five companies have submitted documents to
develop a project for the new Unit 7 of the Kozloduy nuclear
power plant, Kozloduy's chief executive Valentin Nikolov said.
CAPITAL DAILY - Copper producer Aurubis plans to invest 7.3
million levs ($4.60 million) to expand its factory in the town
of Pirdop, the company said.
- Bulgarian archaeologists have discovered a Thracian
settlement during the first ever excavations in the town of
Tsarevo on the southern Black Sea coast. During the excavations,
the archaeologists have found remnants showing that as early as
the 4th - 5th century BC Thracians have built a town that
existed until the 1st century AC.
- Frenchman Didier Stoessel has been appointed chief
executive of Nova Broadcasting Group, the company said. Nova
Broadcasting Group includes Nova TV, Diema, Diema Family, Kino
Nova, and Nova Sport channels (Capital daily, Standart, 24
Chasa).
($1 = 1.5874 Bulgarian levs)