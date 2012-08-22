SOFIA Aug 22 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Finance Minister Simeon Djankov said the government will not increase the monthly salaries of policemen by 25 percent. Trade union of the interior ministry's officials threatened on Monday to organise protesting rallies if the ministry does not fulfill its promise to raise the salaries (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Duma).

- The number of electric cars and other electric vehicles in Bulgaria could reach 200,000 by 2025, Electric Vehicles Industrial Cluster (EVIC) said (Presa, Monitor, Standart, Trud).

- A big Chinese electric vehicles producer plans to open a factory for production of batteries and electric vehicles equipment, EVIC's chairman Iliya Levkov said (Presa, Monitor, Standart).

- Bulgarian Socialist Party's leader criticised Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, saying the premier "rules the nation as a sultan". Stanishev said the announced raise of pensions by seven percent is inadequate, given the rampant raise in commodities prices in Bulgaria in the last few years (Trud, 24 Chasa, Presa, Duma).

- Unemployed people in Bulgaria were 409,500 in the second quarter of the year, a jump of 10 percent compared to the second quarter of 2011, data of the national statistical institute showed (Capital daily, Standart, Presa, Klasa, Duma).

- The site for Belene nuclear power plant will no longer be on Bulgaria's list of sites, significant for the national security. In March, Bulgaria has abandoned plans to build the 2,000 megawatt plant on the Danube River (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Presa, Duma).