GENERAL AND POLITICS

- Foreign investors are taking more money out of Bulgaria than investing in the economy, data from the central bank for the first half of the year showed. The capital inflows from abroad stood at 1.2 billion euros, while the outflows were 1.4 billion. (24 Chasa)

- Over 100 industrial businesses are up for sale due to lack of turnover capital, mainly renewable energy installations, metals and food processing plants, said Orlin Vladikov, a real estate agent said. (24 Chasa, Klasa)

KLASA- Bulgaria ranks 47-th in the world with its 39.9 tonnes of gold reserves, that make about 12 percent of its forex reserves, data from World Gold Council data showed.

- Household deposits rose to a record 32. 8 billion levs at the end of July, as many Bulgarian prefer to save funds rather than spend in a bleak economic environment, central bank data showed. (Klasa, 24 Chasa, Sega, Monitor)