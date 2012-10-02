Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
SOFIA Oct 2 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GENERAL AND POLITICS
- Bulgaria will not hold talks with U.S.-registered Global Power Consortium for the possible sale of its abandoned Belene nuclear project until a referendum on the fate of the plant is carried out, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Klasa, Monitor, Presa, Sega, Standart, Duma)
- Bulgaria will increase state pensions by an average of 9.3 percent as of April next year, Labour Minister Totyo Mladenov said. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Monitor)
- Bulgaria is preparing to boost border controls with Turkey to prevent a refugee inflow from Syria, Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov said. (Presa, Sega, Standart)
ECONOMY AND BUSINESS
- Investors in renewable energy protested for a second time against new hefty fees on wind and solar power plants. (Capital Daily, Klasa, Sega)
24 CHASA - The second bridge over Danube River will link Bulgaria and Romania is almost ready and will become operational in the beginning of next year, the transport ministry said.
PRESA - Bulgaria is negotiating a 6-year gas supply contract with Russia's Gazprom as of next year, Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said. The new deal will be for a shorter term as the country expects to secure alternative gas supplies after 2014.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).