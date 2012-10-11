UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SOFIA Oct 11 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Bulgaria and the United States signed a deal aimed at improving the exchange of data needed to tackle organised crime. (24 Chasa, Trud, Sega, Monitor, Standart, Klasa, Presa, Capital Daily)
- Over 60 percent of the Bulgarian households say they have problems paying bills for electricity and heating and 52 percent say they have to curb spending on food, a new poll by state-funded NPOC showed. (24 Chasa, Duma, Trud, Presa, Sega)
- The government opened a tender to give on concession an offshore field in the Black Sea for gas and oil exploration. (Capital daily, Presa)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts