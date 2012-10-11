SOFIA Oct 11 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bulgaria and the United States signed a deal aimed at improving the exchange of data needed to tackle organised crime. (24 Chasa, Trud, Sega, Monitor, Standart, Klasa, Presa, Capital Daily)

- Over 60 percent of the Bulgarian households say they have problems paying bills for electricity and heating and 52 percent say they have to curb spending on food, a new poll by state-funded NPOC showed. (24 Chasa, Duma, Trud, Presa, Sega)

- The government opened a tender to give on concession an offshore field in the Black Sea for gas and oil exploration. (Capital daily, Presa)