- A new ministry in charge of the implementation of an electronic government has been established in Bulgaria. Roman Vasilev has been announced as the country's Electronic Government Minister (Presa, Standart, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma).

- Bulgarian parliament denounced at second reading the trilateral agreement for the construction of the Burgas-Alexandoupolis oil pipeline (Presa, Sega, Trud, Duma).

- The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) holds reliable information that outgoing Interior Minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov ordered his ministry to prepare files on the leaders of the civil protests, BSP leader Sergei Stanishev said (Presa, Trud, Duma).

- Power distributor CEZ Bulgaria, which supplies electricity to consumers in Sofia and northwestern Bulgaria, appointed one of its directors - Radoslav Dimitrov as the first energy ombudsman. He will help customers resolve complaints over electricity bills and will accept proposals of customers for improving services (Presa, Standart).

- The Bulgarian national television BNT has announced that it is withdrawing the song Kismet from the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest. The decision was made after it became clear that BNT could not reach an agreement about copyright, in accordance with the requirements of the international competition, with one of the authors of the song - a musician and producer from Argentina

- The fiscal reserve of the central bank has fallen by 713 million levs ($474.73 million) in the first week of March to critical 2.7 billion levs, the central bank data shows (Sega, Presa).

- Exports rose 23.9 percent to 3.5 billion levs ($2.33 billion)on an annual basis in January, the statistics office said (Capital daily, Duma).