-- Bulgaria's 41st Parliament is to hold its very last session on Thursday, one day after President Rosen Plevneliev issued a decree that adjourned it (Standart, Presa, Trud, 24 Chasa).

-- Interim Energy Minister Asen Vasilev will seek an international audit in the energy sector (Presa, Trud, Monitor).

-- Bulgaria's industrial production increased by eight percent on an annual basis in January 2013, Eurostat data showed. The Balkan country registered the highest growth among all EU member states (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart).

-- A 50-year-old man has set himself on fire in front of the presidency building in downtown Sofia. Three men died over the past month after setting themselves on fire during massive anti-stagnation protests in the Balkan country (Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Duma).

-- The Sofia Appellate Court has partially acquitted four members of "The Impudent" gang specialized in high-profile abductions but they will still serve jail sentences between 15 and 18 years. The gang was charged with 11 abductions and one attempted abduction (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart).

-- Bulgaria will lose one European Parliament seat in 2014. The Balkan country will remain with 17 Members of Parliament (Monitor, .

PRESA - Hristo Stoichkov, considered the best Bulgarian footballer, said he feels more like Catalan and will be buried in his beloved Catalonia. Stoichkov, Bulgaria's honorary council in Barcelona, was a key member of Barcelona's "Dream Team", who under Dutch coach Johan Cruyff won the La Liga title four times in succession in the early 1990s.