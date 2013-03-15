SOFIA, March 15 These are some of the main
-- Bulgarian Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov said there is
no reliable information implicating ethnic Turkish party MRF
leader Ahmed Dogan in the preparation of an attack against
former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov at the time when he was
interior ministry's chief secretary (Presa, Sega, Trud, 24
Chasa, Standart).
-- Bulgaria has suspended the contract with Czech company
Patria Corporate Finance, which was picked to act as a
consultant as the country was looking for an investor for its
only stock exchange. The Balkan country decided to abandon the
privatisation of the bourse (Presa, Duma, 24 Chasa).
-- Bulgaria's biggest problem is the rampant corruption,
economist Steve Hanke, who designed the currency board in the
country in the 1990s said (Presa, Sega, Duma).
-- Bulgaria's biggest trade unions KNSB demanded that the
minimum monthly wage in the country should be increased to 340
levs ($230) as of April 1. The minimum wage is 310 at the moment
(Capital daily, Presa, Trud, Duma).