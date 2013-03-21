BRIEF-Cemtrex says aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against Co
* Aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against co in united states district court for eastern district of new york
SOFIA, March 21 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- The interim government said it plans to include additional 36,000 families in the list of those eligible to receive state energy aid. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor, Capital Daily, Presa)
-- The government will seek ways to further decrease electricity prices for households in a bid to quell public discontent over high utility prices, Prime Minister Marin Raikov said (24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor, Presa)
24 CHASA- If politicians fail to proves they can change the next protests will include massive refusal to pay taxes and utility bills, which means the end of the state, said Ivan Krastev, political analyst with Centre for Liberal Studies.
-- IT giant Hewlett Packard opened a new service centre in Bulgaria that will employ 800 highly qualified staff.
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.
* Encana Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2meLjvG) Further company coverage: