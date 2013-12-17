SOFIA Dec 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

24 CHASA - Energy Minister Dragomir Stoynev urged the president not to impose a veto on the 2014 budget law because of the new 20 percent charge on wind and solar energy producers, saying the country has already reached its green energy target.

- The salaries of police officers will be increased by 5 percent as of next year, Interior Minister Tsvetlin Yovchev said. (24 Chasa, Duma)

- Bulgaria will decide in the beginning of 2014 whether to buy new jet fighters or extend the lifespan of its current aircraft of Russian MiG-29, Defence Minister Angel Naidenov said. (Capital Daily, Standart)

- The Bulgarian economy is starting to recover and business is more optimistic for the developments in 2014, a new survey of Bulgaria's leading industrial chamber BIA showed. (24 Chasa, Monitor, Duma, Standart)

- U.S. company ESAB, controlled by Colfax Copr. has closed its Bulgarian plant for welding electrodes, laying off some 200 people as it plans to move its operations in Hungary. (Presa, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud, Presa)

- Bulgarian Litex Motors, which produces Chinese Great Wall brand cars have exported the first 75 vehicles to Italy, the company said. (Monitor, Presa, Standart, Duma)