UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SOFIA May 16 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgaria's anti-monopoly watchdog imposed a 140,000 levs ($98,200) fine on the Bulgarian unit of German retailer Metro for misleading advertising. (Presa, Capital Daily)
-- Bulgaria registered a 39 percent increase in filings for bankruptcy last year, a new survey from credit insurance company Cofas showed. (Trud, Capital Daily)
-- Bulgarian Socialist party will get 20.5 percent of the vote, followed by opposition GERB with 17.1 percent at the pending vote for European parliament next Sunday, a new survey by independent Mediana pollster showed. (Presa, Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa)
($1 = 1.4260 Bulgarian Levs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources