-- Prosecutors said they do not have enough proof to demand
custody for three men they have suspected of plotting to kill a
deputy from the ethnic Turkish MRF party. (Trud, Standart, Sega,
24 Chasa)
-- The leader of the main opposition centre-right GERB party
Boiko Borisov, demonstratively tore the agreement with the other
political parties for a smooth transitions to early elections
after the ruling Socialists moved ahead to discuss changes in
the law for the interior ministry. (Trud, Standart, Sega, Presa)
-- Bulgaria's wheat crop this year may reach 5 million
tonnes if the weather in the next couple of weeks is favourable,
Farm Minister Dimitar Grekov said. (Monitor, Presa, Trud)
-- Bulgarian troubled state railway operator BDZ has asked
creditors to cut its debt by 30 percent. The company owes over
86 million euros, officials said. (Capital Daily, Trud)
-- The electrical engineering company ABB has
opned a new plant in Bulgaria worth 23 million euros opening
some 600 new jobs.(Presa, Capital Daily)