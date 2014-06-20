SOFIA, June 20 These are some of the main


-- The education ministry plans to increase teacher salaries
between 5 to 8 percent as of July 1, education minister said,
pointing the raise will cost 30 million levs to the state
coffers.(Presa, trud)
-- Leader of opposition centre-right GERB party Boiko
Borisov said he will not attend political consultations for
setting a date for early election, angered by laws the ruling
parties continue to pass in parliament (Trud, Standart, Sega,
Presa)
-- Strong winds and torrential rains flooded Black Sea
resorts, damaged houses and cut off electricity in different
villages in eastern and central Bulgaria. (Trud, Presa)