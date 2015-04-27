BRIEF-LGI Homes Inc announced 365 homes closed in March 2017
* LGI Homes Inc reports march and first quarter 2017 home closings
SOFIA, April 27 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Former Bulgarian President Georgi Parvanov was reelected as chair of the centre-left ABV party and insisted that Bulgaria's cabinet should undergo certain changes Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Presa, Monitor, Sega, Capital daily, Duma).
-- Bulgaria's ambassador in Ankara was summoned by the Turkish foreign ministry because of the resolution adopted by the Bulgarian parliament on the 1915 "mass killing" of Armenians (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Presa).
-- Bulgaria has not received notice of termination for the South Stream gas pipeline project so far, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said.
MONITOR - Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev will host a session of the Consultative Council for National Security on Monday to discuss the current security environment and the state of the Bulgarian Armed Forces.
MERIDIAN MATCH - CSKA Sofia, the 31-times Bulgarian champions, failed to score a goal in eighth successive match -- the worst sequence in their history, when they were beaten 2-0 by Litex Lovech
* LGI Homes Inc reports march and first quarter 2017 home closings
April 6 Gold prices edged up on Thursday on a weaker dollar and as appetite for risky assets such as equities waned ahead of a tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,256 per ounce by 0100 GMT. U.S. gold futures climbed as much as 1 percent to $1,260.80 and was last up 0.7 percent at $1,257. * On Tuesday, spot gold hit its highest since Feb. 27 at $1,261.15.
BRASILIA, April 5 Brazil's President Michel Temer would veto clauses of a bill that would force Uber Technologies Inc drivers to register with city authorities and turn the ride-hailing app into another form of conventional taxi service, a presidential aide said on Wednesday.