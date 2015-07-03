SOFIA, July 3 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
24 CHASA - Nationalist Patriotic Front may reconsider its
support for the ruling centre-right GERB party if the
electricity prices increase from August, one of the political
faction's leaders, Valeri Simeonov, said. (24 Chasa)
-- The parliament approved the government's plans for a
pension reform at a first reading. Labour Minister Ivailo Kalfin
said the increase of retirement age along with other measures
will gradually increase pensions in the EU's poorest country.
(24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Sega, Monitor, Trud, Presa)
-- Police is investigating a vandal act in an east Orthodox
Christian chapel near the central city of Sopot, where some 50
icons had been taken off the walls and burned. (24 Chasa,
Monitor, Presa)
CAPITAL DAILY - Anti-monopoly regulator imposed a 362,000
levs ($205,297) fine mobile operator Mobitel, controlled Telekom
Austria for offering free tablets or laptops if their
clients choose a combined services from the operator during one
month in 2012. Mobiltel said it would comment after looking
carefully into the regulator's motives.
MONITOR - The wheat price is expected to fall by about 15
percent to about 250 levs ($142) per tonne due to abundant crop
in the region, traders and analysts said.
($1 = 1.7633 leva)