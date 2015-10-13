SOFIA Oct 13 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov submitted to parliament a request that the immunity of Volen Siderov, the leader of the nationalist Attack party and another MP should be lifted following an incident last week. Tsatasarov said the two inflicted slight bodily harm on police officers who were carrying out their duties - an offense which could result in a sentence of up to three years (Trud, Capital daily, .

-- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov voiced his hope that US-based Westinghouse, part of Toshiba Corp, will return to Bulgaria and build Unit 7 of the Kozloduy nuclear power plant but under new conditions (Trud, Standart, Telegraf).

-- Bulgaria's exports to non-EU countries fell by 12.8 percent to 1.3 billion levs ($756.34 million) on annual basis in August due to decrease in price of raw materials, the statistics office said (Capital daily, Trud).

CAPITAL DAILY - British retailer Marks & Spencer announced it is pulling out of Bulgaria as well as four other Eastern European countries. The closure of the company's three stores in Bulgaria is set to begin in January. Marks & Spencer said it will now "firmly focus on successful businesses" in Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary ($1 = 1.7188 leva)