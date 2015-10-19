SOFIA Oct 19 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Russia has protested in a note against customs checks at the Bulgarian units of Russian oil company LUKOIL, Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said. He said that similar checks are being carried at Bulgarian units of OMV and Shell , but they did not protest, adding that he would not interfere into customs checks. (Trud, Telegraph, Standart, Sega, Monitor, Duma, Capital Daily, 24 Chasa)

-- Bulgaria is ready to send more troops at the border with Turkey, if necessary, to better protect the border from the migrants inflow to Europe, Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said. (Standart, Sega)

SEGA - Bulgaria will be able to increase spending by 1.8 billion levs ($1.05 billion) and in the same time lower the annual fiscal deficit to 2 percent of GDP, officials said after initial discussions of the 2016 budget. ($1 = 1.7201 leva)