-- Bulgaria will not participate in a possible future
European Union military operation against Islamic State, Prime
Minister Boiko Borisov said. (Trud, Standart, Sega, Monitor,
Capital Daily, Duma, 24 Chasa)
-- The Supreme Judicial Council dismissed a judge over
delaying ruling on over 50 cases thus causing financial damages
to companies among other shortcomings. (Trud, Standart, Sega, 24
Chasa)
-- The European Commission put plans to build gas links
between Bulgaria and its neighbouring countries as well as the
plan to expand its gas storage facility on the EU priority list
of energy projects. (Trud, Monitor)
-- U.S. energy giant AES said it will be willing to
wait until the end of the year for Bulgaria's state energy
holding company BEH to raise a new debt and pay back arrears to
its Bulgarian plant, the chief executive manager of Bulgarian
unit said. (Trud, Standart, Sega, Capital Daily, Duma)