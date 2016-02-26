SOFIA Feb 26 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The army will be able to guard Bulgarian border along with border police, after the parliament gave its nod on legal amendments aimed at preparing for possible increase in immigration inflows. (24 Chasa, Duma, Capital Daily, Sega, Trud)

-- Bulgaria views Israel as potential supplier of natural gas, deputy prime minister Tomislav Donchev said after a visit to Tel Aviv. (Capital Daily, Standart, Trud)

-- About 62 percent of Bulgarians have a negative attitude towards migrants and foreign labour, a new survey by Gallup International showed. (Capital Daily, Sega)

-- The head of the television and radio regulator tendered his resignation to avoid giving his vote for the licence of a new television channel to the owners of an online media which has already shown aggressive speech. (Capital Daily, Monitor)

STANDART - Bulgaria plans to open next month a tender to grant Sofia airport on concession, Transport Minister Ivailo Moskovski said.