24 CHASA - The migrants that have entered the country
illegally through the Bulgarian-Turkish border last year are
twice as many as those who sought refugee status at the border,
data from the interior ministry showed. Over 30,000 migrants
entered Bulgaria in 2015.
-- Police carried out a operation against fuel smuggling in
16 Bulgarian towns, closing down several petrol filling stations
after finding shortcomings in the way they were run. Some 29,000
tonnes of fuels were banned from selling, the interior ministry
said. (24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor, Trud)
-- Bulgarian farmers have lost about 300 million levs
($167.88 million) in revenues due to the embargo on Russia,
Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva said. (Duma, Standart)
CAPITAL DAILY - Two bank consortia have file bids to provide
bridge-to-bond loan of up to 650 million euros to Bulgarian
state energy holding company BEH, it said.
($1 = 1.7870 leva)