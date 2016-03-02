SOFIA, March 2 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov expressed hope that Greek
farmers will discontinue their practice of staging blockades at
the border with Bulgaria. He thanked the Greek farmers for
lifting the latest blockade even though this was achieved only
once Bulgaria had issued an ultimatum (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart,
Monitor, Telegraf)
-- A Bulgarian journalist has been injured in shelling in
the Syrian province of Latakia, close to the border to Turkey,
the foreign ministry said in a statement (24 Chasa, Standart,
Trud)
-- A Palestinian commission arrived in Bulgaria to
investigate the death of Omar el-Nayef, who has died at the
Palestinian embassy in Sofia on Friday (Trud, 24 Chasa,
Standart)
-- Rozalia Dimitrova has been appointed new head of
Bulgaria's Customs Agency, replacing Vanyo Tanov, who passed
away on Monday (Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega)
-- Champions Ludogorets moved 11 points clear at the top of
the Bulgarian soccer league with a 2-0 win over Lokomotiv
Plovdiv (Tema Sport, Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa)