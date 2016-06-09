SOFIA, June 9 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria's gas grid operator Bulgartransgaz is expected to sign an agreement with its Greek counterpart, DESFA, which will allow virtual sales of natural gas by the end of this month. The deal can effectively put an end to Bulgaria's almost complete dependence on Russian gas supplies, the head of the energy regulator said.

-- Bulgarian chief prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov turned down the proposal from deputies to inform them on the ongoing investigation into the collapse of the country's forth largest lender, Corporate Commercial Bank, in 2014. (Capital Daily, Sega, Standart)

-- Turkey's Acibadem, part of Malasia-based IHH Healthcare Berhad, wrapped up a deal to acquire Tokuda Hospital and merge with City Clinic in Bulgaria and plans to provide medical services to about 1 million people. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Standart, Trud)

-- Thieves have robbed the post office in southern city of Haskovo, taking about 1.8 million levs ($1.05 million), according to sources close to the investigation. The funds were shipped to the post office for the payment of pensions in the city. (Duma, Monitor, Sega, Trud) ($1 = 1.7162 leva)