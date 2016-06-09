SOFIA, June 9 These are some of the main stories
CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria's gas grid operator Bulgartransgaz
is expected to sign an agreement with its Greek counterpart,
DESFA, which will allow virtual sales of natural gas by the end
of this month. The deal can effectively put an end to Bulgaria's
almost complete dependence on Russian gas supplies, the head of
the energy regulator said.
-- Bulgarian chief prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov turned down
the proposal from deputies to inform them on the ongoing
investigation into the collapse of the country's forth largest
lender, Corporate Commercial Bank, in 2014. (Capital Daily,
Sega, Standart)
-- Turkey's Acibadem, part of Malasia-based IHH Healthcare
Berhad, wrapped up a deal to acquire Tokuda Hospital
and merge with City Clinic in Bulgaria and plans to provide
medical services to about 1 million people. (Capital Daily, 24
Chasa, Standart, Trud)
-- Thieves have robbed the post office in southern city of
Haskovo, taking about 1.8 million levs ($1.05 million),
according to sources close to the investigation. The funds were
shipped to the post office for the payment of pensions in the
city. (Duma, Monitor, Sega, Trud)
($1 = 1.7162 leva)