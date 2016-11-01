SOFIA Nov 1 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgarian Socialist Party's candidate Rumen Radev would
get 30.7 percent support in the expected presidential election's
run-off on Nov. 13 while backing for ruling centre-right GERB's
candidate Tsetska Tsacheva stood at 25 percent, a survey by
pollster Market Links showed (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)
-- Bulgarian truck drivers blocked main border points on the
frontiers with Turkey, Greece, Serbia and Romania, protesting
against what they describe as "inhumane conditions" of waiting
for hours to leave the country (Trud, Standart, Monitor)
-- Bulgaria marks National Enlighteners' Day on Nov. 1,
honouring all the people who helped develop and preserve its
culture and pass it on to other generations, along with those
who fought for its liberty under Ottoman rule (1396-1878) (Trud,
Standart, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Sega)
-- US sensors manufacturer Sensata Technologies will
create 500 new jobs in its three facilities across Bulgaria in
2017, the company said