SOFIA May 3 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Prime Minister designate Boiko Borisov is expected on
Wednesday to name the ministers in the coalition government his
centre-right GERB party is agreeing with nationalist alliance
United Patriots. (Standart, Trud, Sega, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Duma)
-- Bulgaria's anti-monopoly commission said it has approved
the acquisition of Bulgartabac's main cigarette brands
by British American Tobacco in deal worth more than 100
million euros ($109.26 million). (Standart, Trud, Capital
Daily, 24 Chasa, Duma)
-- Prosecutors have launched a probe into state-run Sofia
airport over reports that the airport had allowed full access to
its database which is considered part of the country's national
security system, to a private company. (Trud, Standart, Sega,
Capital Daily, Duma, 24 Chasa)
CAPITAL DAILY - Oil and gas company Elenilto, founded by
Israeli businessman Jacob Engel, has also filed a bid for the
Bulgarian assets of Czech utility CEZ, a source
familiar with the process told the newspaper. Elenilto has not
responded to the newspaper's requests for comment.
-- Bulgaria's bourse is expected to set up a new exchange
market to allow trades of issues of foreign financial
instruments that have already been admitted to trading on
regulated markets in other European Union member states.
(Standart, 24 Chasa)
($1 = 0.9152 euros)