SOFIA May 4 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgaria’s interim Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov
described his caretaker administration as having been a success
(Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor)
-- A total of 294 migrants have been arrested at the border
with Turkey since January 1, nearly 80 percent less than in the
same period last year, interim Deputy Prime Minister Stefan
Yanev said (Trud, Standart)
-- Bulgaria should attract investors with economic
incentives and not only with low wages, President Rumen Radev
said during a meeting with Sharan Burrow, general secretary of
the International Trade Union Confederation. Burrow said that
the growing gap between poor and rich and the subsequent social
exclusion generated various problems as some of them are a
threat to democracy in a country
-- The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) faced widespread
accusations of being far too lenient in reducing by half Levski
Sofia's fine after the club's fans displayed Nazi symbol during
their 3-0 loss to bitter city rivals CSKA on Saturday (Tema
Sport, Trud, Standart)