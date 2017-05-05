SOFIA May 5 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgaria's new Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva
assured on her first day in office that the Balkan state would
strive for a balanced foreign policy. She said that one of the
biggest challenges for the cabinet, led by Prime Minister Boiko
Borisv, will be the preparation for the Bulgarian EU presidency
next year, during which the Brexit negotiations will start
(Trud, Standart, Monitor)
-- Bulgaria's dominant state natural gas provider Bulgargaz
posted a net loss of 29.3 million levs ($16.4 million) in the
first quarter of 2017, down from a profit of 28.3 million levs
in the same period a year ago (Standart, Trud)
-- Bulgarian state-owned arms producer VMZ Sopot has said
its net profit fell by 25.1 year-on-year to 28 million levs
($15.72 million) in the first quarter of 2017 (Trud, Standart)
STANDART - A new poll showed that 52 percent of the
Bulgarians take very seriously what’s happening in Macedonia.
Barely 10 percent of respondents say the events to in the
neighbouring country are not important for this country
($1 = 1.7815 leva)