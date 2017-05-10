SOFIA May 10 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgarian government, led by Prime Minister Boiko
Borisov, has nominated Sofia police chief Mladen Marinov as new
interior ministry's chief secretary, the cabinet's press office
said (Trud, Standart, Monitor, 24 Chasa)
-- Bulgaria's tourism ministry and interior ministry are
considering the establishment of tourist police, initially in
the national resorts, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said
during a meeting with representatives of the sector (Monitor,
Telegraf)
-- Bulgarian telecom BTC (Vivacom) said its net profit more
than tripled to 8.8 million levs ($4.9 million) in the first
quarter of the year, up from 2.7 million levs in the same period
a year ago
($1 = 1.7951 leva)