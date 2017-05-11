UPDATE 1-Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 bln pound deal
LONDON, June 19 Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
SOFIA May 11 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgaria exports to non-EU countries third countries rose 20.1 percent to 1.4 billion levs ($778.99 million) in the first three months of 2017, compared to the same period a year ago, the statistics office data showe. The exports to EU countries rose 18.1 percent to 2.96 billion levs in January-March this year (Standart, Monitor, Capital daily)
-- Bulgarian gas whole seller Bulgargas proposed a 4.2 percent inrease of natural gas prices for the third quarter (Standart, Sega)
-- Bulgaria's interior ministry revealed a brutal drug gang which has killed one supervisor and has crippled a surgeon. Seven people were arrested. The prosecutor's office explained that they forfended planned executions of three more supervisors (Standart, Trud, Monitor)
-- Ex-chief secretary of the interior ministry Georgi Kostov will be appointed general director of the national customs agency, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said (Standart, Sega, Capital daily)
($1 = 1.7972 leva)
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Glencore will move its global sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London early in 2018, an industry source said on Monday.