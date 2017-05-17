SOFIA May 17 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- The restitution of land in Sofia will be stopped, Sofia
mayor Yordanka Fandakova said, pointing that 27 years after the
fall of communism land owners that were deprived of their
private property from the communist regime should have already
arranged their rights. (24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Capital Daily,
Monitor)
-- Bulgarian farm sector can tap 8.5 billion euros ($9.45
billion)in European Union aid by 2020, Agriculture Minister
Rumen Porozhanov said. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily)
-- Bulgaria's telecoms operator Vivacom will team up with
China's Huawei to develop IT cloud technologies and
transform Bulgaria intro a regional cloud hub, the companies
said. (Capital Daily, Standart, Trud)
-- New car sakes have increased 20 percent in the first four
months of the year compared to the same period a year ago, data
from European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. (24 Chasa,
Capital Daily, Standart)
($1 = 0.8996 euros)