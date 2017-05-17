SOFIA May 17 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The restitution of land in Sofia will be stopped, Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandakova said, pointing that 27 years after the fall of communism land owners that were deprived of their private property from the communist regime should have already arranged their rights. (24 Chasa, Trud, Standart, Capital Daily, Monitor)

-- Bulgarian farm sector can tap 8.5 billion euros ($9.45 billion)in European Union aid by 2020, Agriculture Minister Rumen Porozhanov said. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily)

-- Bulgaria's telecoms operator Vivacom will team up with China's Huawei to develop IT cloud technologies and transform Bulgaria intro a regional cloud hub, the companies said. (Capital Daily, Standart, Trud)

-- New car sakes have increased 20 percent in the first four months of the year compared to the same period a year ago, data from European Automobile Manufacturers' Association. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily, Standart) ($1 = 0.8996 euros)