SOFIA, June 26 These are some of the main
stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- The opposition Socialists proposed changes in the
electoral code to introduce a mixed voting system, in which half
of the deputies will be chosen by majority vote. (24 Chasa,
Duma)
-- Ruling centre-right GERB party said it wanted a special
commission to investigate how the previous interim government
picked Saab's Gripen fighter jets as the best offer
for the country's air force. (Standart, 24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor,
Duma)
CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian drug distributor Sopharma Trading
, unit of drug maker Sopharma said it plans to
buy Serbian drug wholeseller Lekovit for undisclosed sum.