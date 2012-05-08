SOFIA May 8 Emerging markets investor ADM
Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
have sealed a deal to acquire 30 percent in Bulgarian lubricants
and battery maker Prista Oil Group, refinance its debt and
provide new loans, the companies said on Tuesday.
Hong-Kong-based ADM Capital and EBRD provided 48 million
euros ($62.64 million) to replace Gramercy Emerging Markets Fund
as the minority investor in Prista, pay its outstanding debt to
Gramercy and provide fresh equity for the group's expansion.
EBRD is extending an additional 12 million-euro loan to
Prista Oil, one of eastern Europe's leading lubricant producers,
to back its growth plans.
Last year Prista Oil acquired a 50.1 percent stake in an
Uzbek base oils producer from Texaco of the United States and
renamed it to Uz-Prista.
The group has plants in Bulgaria, Turkey and Hungary. It
also controls Dutch registered Star Oil company, a trader of
base oils in the Mediterranean region.
Prista Oil Group, whose sales rose to 375 million euros in
2011 from 289 million in 2010, said it was looking for new
acquisitions in Romania and the Czech Republic.
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by David Cowell)