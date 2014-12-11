SOFIA Dec 11 Thousands of Bulgarian workers on Thursday marched through the capital Sofia to protest against plans to raise their retirement age, an early challenge to the incoming government's promise to push reforms.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's minority coalition, which came to power after a snap election in October, has proposed raising the retirement age by four months for manual workers, 15,000 of whom are due to retire next year.

Trade unions strongly criticised the move, one of a number of plans for economic reform that are facing a public backlash, and said it would save the state budget a "negligible" sum of around 18 million levs ($11.4 million).

The exodus of young Bulgarians in search of better pay to more prosperous European Union countries and elsewhere has left Bulgaria with a rapidly shrinking and ageing population of 7.3 million, nearly a third of which are pensioners. The government argues that pension reform will make the Balkan country more competitive and its pension system sustainable.

Workers from all parts of the country flocked to central Sofia chanting "we are strong" and waving banners saying "we don't want to work until the end of our days".

"We cannot stand it anymore," said one of the protesters, Kostadin Lyubenov. "They are just mocking us, we will die before reaching the retirement age."

Bulgaria divides the retirement age for workers into three categories. For manual workers, the biggest category, the age is 63 years and 8 months for men, and 60 years and 8 months for women.

"The retirement age must be frozen," said Plamen Dimitrov, the president of one the biggest trade unions, KNSB. "There should not be a debate on this topic in the coming years."

Bulgaria's average pension of about 160 euros ($198) a month and average wage of some 420 euros are the lowest in the EU and many retirees find it hard to cover their basic needs.

The government, hit by falling budget revenues, initially said it would freeze the minimum monthly wage of 340 levs ($215) to help plug a growing fiscal deficit, despite the trade unions' demand that it should be raised to 400 levs next year.

The cabinet partially relented and decided to raise it to 360 levs from Jan. 1 and then to 380 levs from July 1.

Borisov's government came to power promising to press ahead with long-delayed healthcare, education and pension reforms to revive the economy, which the European Commission expects will grow by 0.6 percent in 2015. (Editing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)