SOFIA Dec 6 Hundreds of Bulgarian farmers
protested in the capital Sofia on Tuesday against subsidy cuts
due next year and called for the finance and agriculture
ministers to resign.
Around 3,000 grain producers from across the country rallied
in driving rain in the city centre, where almost 200 tractors
were parked, chanting "resign". They also extended a blockade of
major roads and two important border crossings set up last week.
The government has stood firm on the cuts, part of measures
to reduce spending amid fears of recession across the euro zone.
It has backtracked on an earlier promise that farmers would
receive 570 million levs ($393 million) in excise tax
compensation and arable land subsidies for 2012.
"We feel deceived, in a way," said Zlatko Georgiev, 37, from
the southern town of Haskovo. "There will be no work if there
are no subsidies."
Other farmers in raincoats held banners reading "Don't you
think it's time for you to go?" and "Stop lying to us and the
entire Bulgarian people".
Bulgaria, the EU's poorest member, have been hit by a series
of protests as the cabinet tries to impose new austerity
measures and maintain the tight fiscal discipline that has
earned Sofia praise abroad.
Workers from indebted railway operator BDZ have been on a
strike for 13 days over planned job cuts, while trade unions are
threatening more protests over pension reform after thousands of
people marched in Sofia less than a week ago.
The agriculture ministry, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov
and farming associations agreed the subsidies for farmers before
October presidential and local elections, which Prime Minister
Boiko Borisov's ruling GERB party won.
But in the 2012 budget, which parliament has yet to approve,
the funds have been cut over concerns about how the euro zone's
problems will affect Bulgaria's slowing economy.
($1 = 1.4521 Bulgarian levs)
