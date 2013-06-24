* President wants clear commitments to end political impasse
* Intellectuals issue charter demanding genuine democracy
* PM Oresharski vows speedy work to tackle problems
By Angel Krasimirov
SOFIA, June 24 Bulgaria's president said on
Monday he would hold talks with all political parties on how to
bring an end to protest rallies against graft and organised
crime that have paralysed politics in the Black Sea nation for
more than a week.
Thousands of mainly younger Bulgarians have been staging
daily rallies in Sofia and other cities demanding the
resignation of the three-week-old Socialist-led government over
its bungled bid to impose a media mogul as head of national
security without debate.
Bowing to the protesters, parliament quickly rescinded the
appointment and Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski apologised, but
he has refused to quit, saying this would destabilise the
European Union's poorest member state and harm its economy.
President Rosen Plevneliev, whose office is largely
ceremonial but carries moral weight, has praised the peaceful,
good-natured protests as a positive sign of Bulgarian democracy
and has urged the politicians to heed the calls for reform.
"I will hold consultations with the political parties
represented in the parliament. It will take a few days,"
Plevneliev told reporters.
"I will certainly enlarge the focus of my consultations and
I hope I will hear a lot of representatives of other political
parties by the end of the week," he said.
"I expect clear commitments to be taken. I will do
everything possible to find a solution."
More than two decades after the fall of communism,
Bulgarians are fuming over their politicians' continued failure
to tackle graft and organised crime, which deter investment and
keep living standards low.
Street protests felled the centre-right cabinet of Boiko
Borisov in February, paving the way for May's snap election in
which his GERB party won most votes but lacked allies to form a
government.
The Socialists and the ethnic Turkish MRF party, which
placed second and third respectively in the election, then
managed to form a fragile coalition that needs the passive
support of a small nationalist party to stay in power.
DEMANDS
But the coalition's naming of MRF deputy Delyan Peevski,
aged 32 and with no experience of security issues, to head the
national security service triggered fury among Bulgarians long
disgusted by murky ties between politicians and businessmen.
Bulgarian media say Peevski stands behind a powerful network
of newspapers and television channels owned by his mother and
which has been criticised for concentrating media ownership in
the hands of a few.
As well as the cabinet's resignation, the protesters want to
revise the election code to allow newer parties to challenge the
status quo. They also want to review existing laws to prevent
powerful business groups receiving public funds, to boost media
freedoms and to improve the independence of the courts.
Reinforcing the mood of protest, 60 prominent Bulgarian
intellectuals, lawyers, journalists and human rights activists
posted on the Internet on Monday a "charter for disbanding the
plutocratic model of the Bulgarian state" that calls for genuine
democracy and the rule of law in the Balkan country.
On Monday, Oresharski tried to sound a conciliatory note.
"I fully understand people and their natural desire to live
in a normal country. I am afraid this cannot happen immediately,
we need systematic and consistent efforts in this direction,"
Oresharski, a non-partisan former finance minister, said.
"Presently, the Bulgarian state urgently needs solutions to
key issues. We must find fast and efficient measures to solve
the most painful problems for Bulgaria's people and business."
(Editing by Gareth Jones)