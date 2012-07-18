SOFIA, July 18 Bulgaria's privatisation agency
cancelled on Wednesday a tender to sell the cargo unit of
debt-ridden railway operator BDZ due to lack of serious investor
interest.
The ailing state BDZ had hoped to raise about 200 million
levs ($124.88 million) from the sale to pay back debt due by the
end of the year and secure a new loan from the World Bank. Its
total debt is around 740 million levs.
But despite initial interest from Romanian, Czech and
Russian investors, only one company owned by an offshore entity
has filed documents for obligatory checks from the country's
security services before it can place a bid.
"The privatisation agency cancelled the tender for the sale
of the cargo unit. The motives include the lack of serious
investor interest in the beginning of the process, which
prevents a competitive tender," the agency said in a statement.
The agency said it will review again its analysis on the
cargo unit, which has over 4,500 ageing rail-cars and employs
over 4,000 people, and will try to sell the unit again.
Industry officials have criticised the government for
setting too high criteria on revenues for potential investors.
($1 = 1.6015 Bulgarian levs)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)