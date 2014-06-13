(Adds detail, background)
SOFIA, June 13 Standard and Poor's Ratings
Services cut Bulgaria's sovereign credit ratings by one notch to
BBB- on Friday, saying the country's political environment poses
risks to much-needed reforms.
S&P said the revision reflects the view that the absence of
meaningful progress on reforms will constrain economic growth
and keep unemployment high.
The Balkan country has been rocked by political instability
in the past year, and its minority Socialist-led government is
expected to resign soon after a poor showing by the ruling
Socialists in European parliament's elections in May.
The downgrade underscores the challenge a new Bulgarian
government will face to kickstart growth, fight rampant graft
and overhaul its inefficient energy and healthcare systems after
an election that will likely take place sometime in the autumn.
"Bulgaria's political environment continues to pose a
challenge for the implementation of reforms needed to tackle
deep-rooted institutional and economic problems," Standard and
Poor's said in a statement.
"We expect that the political landscape will remain volatile
over the coming months and will likely not be conducive to
implementing potentially unpopular reforms," it said.
The credit ratings agency has however revised the country's
outlook to stable from negative, citing the low public debt
levels of the EU's poorest country.
The Balkan country's small and open economy has struggled to
climb back up to growth levels seen before the global financial
crisis.
It is expected to grow by just 2.0 percent this year despite
a boost in government spending for the country's poorest people
and increased financing for EU-backed projects.
The budget deficit has widened in the first four months to
865 million levs, more than three times the deficit a year ago,
but market analysts say Bulgaria was still on track to meet its
fiscal shortfall target of 1.8 percent this year.
The downgrade will probably weigh on the cost at which
Bulgaria can price its pending Eurobonds of up to 1.5 billion
euros, needed to fund its budget deficit and roll over maturing
global bonds next January.
Bulgaria is rated at investment grade Baa2 by Moody's and
BBB- by Fitch. The two hold stable a outlook.
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)